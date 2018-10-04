Study group: Jewel Heart Norcal studies the teachings of the great Tibetan Master Loden Sherab Dagyab Rinpoche in Grass Valley

INFO: For more information contact Joe at 530-263-8508 or jbreault51@gmail.com

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays from Oct. 11 through Dec. 6

Jewel Heart Norcal study group will be meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Thursday through Dec. 6, according to a release.

On Oct. 4, the study group went over "Being A Good Human Being" and focused on practical and easy ways to improve your life and the lives of those around you.

Topics will include how to start your day with a good motivation, how we are responsible for our emotions and actions, how optimism is constructive and supportive, learning what is right and wholesome for ourselves. This is based upon the short teaching, "Being a Good Human Being: Some Fundamental Thoughts on Human Communication" by the great Tibetan Master Loden Sherab Dagyab Rinpoche.

Jewel Heart Norcal study group continues with Gelek Rimpoche's book "SEM: Exploring The Nature Of The Mind," Thursdays, Oct. 11 through Dec. 6.

Topics will include Taming Your Mind, The Mind's Capacity, Basis for Liberation and Continuation of Consciousness, to name a few. This is a fascinating study which will illuminate for each of us how the mind works and how we can employ our mind to make ourselves happier and gain true freedom.

All are welcome to join these study groups. These courses are offered free of charge (donations accepted) and are open to the public.

Although they are based on Buddhist principles, it is not necessary to be Buddhist to benefit from these principles and to enjoy our exploration of these topics together.

The meetings generally begin with a group meditation, study and discussion of the materials, and end with a short meditation.

Jewel Heart Norcal meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays at 322 S. School St., Grass Valley. For more information contact Joe at 530-263-8508 or jbreault51@gmail.com.

Jewel Heart Norcal is affiliated with Jewel Heart International a Mahayana Buddhist Organization based on Tibetan Buddhist principles as taught by Kyabje Gelek Rimpoche.

Source: Jewel Heart Norcal