Students get free memberships at Nevada County Media

All students in Nevada County can now learn how to record video and audio projects, edit their creations and share them with the world for free at Nevada County Media in Grass Valley. Free memberships are available to all students in kindergarten through high school who live in Nevada County.

“We at NCM believe in giving our young people numerous opportunities,” said Nevada County Media Executive Director Ramona Howard.

Student members particularly interested in acting can register for Nevada County Media’s Stage-to-Screen Actors Workshop. Orientation is set for 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Subsequent workshops will be scheduled monthly. All workshops are free to members. Registration is at http://www.NevadaCountyMedia.org ; see the calendar.

All student members, regardless of their interests, will have the opportunity to learn a range of skills and explore many aspects of video and audio production. Experiences include learning to use equipment and editing software. They’ll also learn important life skills such as creative visioning, teamwork, and planning and executing a project.

To see what other students already have created at Nevada County Media, watch the “Stress Less” video on Nevada County Media’s Main Channel at the Nevada County Media website or on YouTube.

Student members receive free use of the equipment in our beautiful, 10,000-square-foot facility, learn from industry professionals and collaborate with other writers, musicians, artists, performers and filmmakers. NCM editing rooms include access to the full Adobe suite of professional software. Members can learn to create blogs, podcasts, scripts and movies.

Student members also receive free or discounted access to classes and other educational events, including our Collaborative Music album. Student artists are invited to display their art at Nevada County Media studios year-round. Plus, Nevada County Media hosts creator meet-ups, a holiday party, summer barbecue and other member events throughout the year.

Nevada County Media follows COVID-19 precautions in all activities, so you can be sure to remain safe while having a great media experience.

Go to NevadaCountyMedia.org, click on the green “Become a Member” button, and scroll down to the “Student Membership” box to sign up for your free membership and learn about many more benefits.

You can also arrange a free tour of our facility, at 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D (behind Analog Devices), in Grass Valley’s Whispering Pines industrial area. For details or to arrange a tour, visit NevadaCountyMedia.org or call 530-272-8862.

Source: Nevada County Media

Students of all ages can learn to plan, performand edit video and audio projects with free memberships at Nevada County Media. These students from Silver Springs High School learn to use a teleprompter, ledby Intern Mentor Todd Sheets, left.

Photo courtesy Nevada County Media