Student showcase: Music in the Mountains’ Young Composers Project presents ‘New Songs for Midwinter’ in Grass Valley

Music in the Mountains' Young Composers Project presents the New Songs for Midwinter at 3 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. This high-powered concert features the premieres of Young Composers Project student's brand new songs.

"Many audience members enthusiastically claim that these concerts are some of the more exciting concerts of the entire year," said Music in the Mountains Education Coordinator, Mark Vance. "The compositions that the Young Composers write are catchy, sophisticated and insightful beyond their years. If you want to be blown away by what students can accomplish, come to this concert!"

To create these new songs students were tasked with finding a text/poem and setting it to music for voice and one instrument. Some of the poets and poetry set to music was Maya Angelou's "Life Doesn't Frighten Me," Robert Frost's "The Road Not Taken" and "Mending Wall," John McCrae's "In Flanders Fields," Emily Bronte's "How Still How Happy," Edgar Allen Poe's "The Bells," Allen Ginsberg's "Five A.M." and Christina Rosetti's "Dreamland" to name a few. All these new songs will be premiered by some of the Nevada County's finest musicians and some of the students will performing their own works.

Music in the Mountains' Young Composers Project is an established cornerstone of their education program. The innovative curriculum serves to instill passion for all music in the region's youth. Students study composition, notation software, conducting, melodic and rhythmic dictation, theory, music history, solfege, rehearsal/performance techniques, writing a resume, and public speaking.

The Young Composers Project will be adding a new composing for film curriculum this spring. Students receive weekly one-on-one instruction and bi-monthly group lessons from September through June. Students present a mid-year recital of their original compositions for voice and one instrument of choice at the New Songs for Midwinter concert.

Each year's program culminates with the Young Composers Concerts, where student works are premiered by professional musicians as part of Music in the Mountains' Summer Festival.

