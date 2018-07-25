‘Strollin & Twistin at the Mai Tai’ — Off Broadstreet presents a new musical comedy

INFO: For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com

TICKETS: $28 and available at the door or call 530-265-8686 to make a reservation

Off Broadstreet is ready to present the next performance from Jon Driscoll and Jan Kopp called, "Strollin & Twistin at the Mai Tai." Starting at 8:15 p.m. Friday, with a special opening night gala with complimentary champagne, the show will run for the next five weekends through Aug. 25.

Two brothers have cashed in their airline retirement to open a theme bar on Hawaii's big island, called Max's Mai Tai. Their plan is to market the "Baby Boomer" experience of the 1950s and 1960s to all the "rich Boomer tourists."

Enlisting the help of their somewhat square sister and two of her former college vocal students, they create a floor show act called, "Strollin' and Twistin."

The result is wonderful music from the "Golden Age of American Bandstand" plus some interesting romantic twists as these neophytes struggle to learn the genre.

In "Strollin & Twistin at the Mai Tai," Off Broadstreet regulars Jay Barker ("DiLuca's Pizza" and "Songbird Christmas") and Kelly Nevius ("Forever Plaid" and "Who The Hell is Holly Miller?") are joined by Rebekah Martino, Kristen DeKowzan and Tasa Proberts (all three from "Sweet Nothin's").

With inventive choreography by Tina Marie Kelly and a varied collection of all your favorite songs of the period, including hits by Bobby Vinton, Elvis, The Platters, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Righteous Brothers, The Chiffons, The Beatles, The McGuire Sisters and many more, this talented cast will take you on a wonderful, nostalgic journey to "The Golden Age of American Bandstand" (1955-1965).

Recommended Stories For You

"Strollin & Twistin at the Mai Tai" has laughs and great music and is suitable for all ages.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances.

For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.