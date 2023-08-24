Strings.jpeg

Strings Attached will perform at 1849 Brewing Co. on August 26, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

 Provided photo

Local favorites Strings Attached will be bringing their blend of Old and New Americana music to the 1849 Brewing Co. in Grass Valley this Saturday from 6:30 -9:30 p.m.

With a tagline of “From Clapton to Cline,” the four members of the band deliver a fun and upbeat stage show, featuring a whole slew of stringed instruments and three-part vocal harmonies. Mandolins, banjos, acoustic and electric guitars, and electric bass: a rich gumbo that’s easy on the ears and happy on the feet. And while Eric and Patsy do make their appearances, so do songs from newer voices like Gillian Welch, Steve Earle, Shawn Colvin, and more. Add in some classics from Neil Young, Stephen Stills, and their contemporaries, and a little bit of ‘90s hits, and you have the Strings Attached experience.