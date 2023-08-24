Local favorites Strings Attached will be bringing their blend of Old and New Americana music to the 1849 Brewing Co. in Grass Valley this Saturday from 6:30 -9:30 p.m.
With a tagline of “From Clapton to Cline,” the four members of the band deliver a fun and upbeat stage show, featuring a whole slew of stringed instruments and three-part vocal harmonies. Mandolins, banjos, acoustic and electric guitars, and electric bass: a rich gumbo that’s easy on the ears and happy on the feet. And while Eric and Patsy do make their appearances, so do songs from newer voices like Gillian Welch, Steve Earle, Shawn Colvin, and more. Add in some classics from Neil Young, Stephen Stills, and their contemporaries, and a little bit of ‘90s hits, and you have the Strings Attached experience.
Jane Sinclair’s distinctive alto voice blends in with the singing of multi-instrumentalist Bill Van Houten (guitar, mandolin, and banjo) and guitarist Phil Missimore. Larry Ortiz anchors the mix on the bass guitar. There’s a lot going on with these four on the stage, and it’s a fun time for all concerned.
In addition to a great selection of beers, the 1849 Brewing Co. also offers wine and a full bar, plus a tempting range of pub grub, pool tables, and both indoor and outdoor seating. There’s never a cover charge for the entertainment, so come on out for an evening with Strings Attached!
KNOW & GO WHAT: Strings Attached band. WHERE: 1849 Brewing Co.| 468 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Saturday, August 26, 2023| 6:30-9:30 p.m. COST: No cover charge {related_content_uuid}fa675ad3-2951-4271-b1f6-685ff2c424c1{/related_content_uuid}