Strings and things: Longtime duo perform train songs and other classics
March 21, 2019
WHAT: Wild Eye Pub presents Paul Emery & Peter Wilson
WHEN: Sunday, March 24,
WHERE: Wild Eye Pub, 535 Mill Street, Grass Valley
TICKETS: Free admission
INFO: http://www.stringsconcerts.com/peter-wilson-paul-emery
Peter Wilson & Paul Emery, joined by harmonica artist Eli Rush, will celebrate train songs and honky tonk music of the 20th Century at the Wild Eye Pub on Sunday.
Peter and Paul have performed together since the early 1980s as the Fun Train Minstrels and in various combinations.
Paul Emery is a member of Backwoods Jazz with Anni McCann and Tom Schmidt. He is creator of A Thousand Kisses Deep: The Songs of Leonard Cohen, which has been performed around Northern California to sell-out crowds. Paul is also a founding member of the Foothills Flyers duo with Ray Mann and the ground-breaking Greater Carmichael String Band. His production company, Paul Emery Presents, has been an essential part of Nevada County's vibrant music scene for decades.
Peter Wilson is a singer/songwriter/guitarist with several recordings to his credit. He's a member of the Deadbeats, playing the music of the Grateful Dead. Peter has written, recorded and toured with Mountain John Hilligoss and Moe Dixon in the trio Troubadour Camp. He's a featured member of Paul Emery's A Thousand Kisses Deep ensemble. His production company, Strings Concerts, presents curated folk music concerts by international touring artists.
