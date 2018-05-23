Strawberry finds new home at Fairgrounds, on KVMR

TICKETS: Available at the gate and at strawberrymusic.com

WHEN: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to approximately midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to approximately midnight Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

With the fifth Strawberry Music Festival set to open at the Nevada County Fairgrounds this holiday weekend, it seems like the venerable spring version of the festival has found a new home.

"From what I can tell, they (the festival) are quite happy about being in Grass Valley," said KVMR 89.5 FM festival broadcast producer Eric Rice. "And it seems like the (Fairgrounds) crew loves having them here, too."

Both Rice and KVMR Chief Engineer Dave "Buzz" Barnett have been at nearly all the twice-annual festivals since the 1980s, with Rice contracted to be Strawberry's electrician for the past two decades or so and Barnett a longtime part of the festival's Hog Ranch Radio crew.

Strawberry first came to the Fairgrounds in 2014 after fire damage and infrastructure issues forced it to move from Yosemite area's Camp Mather to Grass Valley in the spring and Westside Tuolumne in the fall.

Some longtime festivalgoers were leery of the new sites at first, but the dust seems to have settled.

Actually, there isn't much dust.

"Now this is a great place for a spring festival," said Rice. "The grass is in great shape for a concert this time of year. No wonder I think Strawberry loves being here."

Audio quality

Meanwhile, engineer Barnett raves about the "superior audio quality" found at Strawberry.

"The front-of-house engineer for most of it will be Larry Cummings, a Grammy award-winning sound engineer," Barnett said. "He creates one of the finest live mixes you will ever hear, and we do our best at KVMR to maintain it."

It's certainly found a home on over-the-air radio. The first broadcast and online streaming of the festival by a full time radio station was by KVMR, which again will partner with Strawberry's traditional Hog Ranch Radio on-site presentation for the fifth time.

KVMR's broadcast from the festival begins 2 p.m. Thursday and includes headliners Todd Snider, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, the Taj Mahal Trio and Bruce Cockburn.

But both Rice and Barnett agree Friday night's combination of Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore is the act they're most excited to see.

"This combination of California (Alvin) and Texas (Gilmore) songwriting and collaboration is bound to be new, exciting and extremely rocking," said Barnett. "I'm psyched to see and hear them live."

Back flips

As for Rice, "Well, Wesley (Robertson) would have been doin' back flips about that one."

Robertson's enthusiasm for live roots music was indefatigable, and he was a longtime live remote broadcast producer at KVMR. He passed away from injuries he suffered in a March car accident.

And, no, Eric Rice would never start a rumor.

"Well, whenever Willie Nelson's son Lukas is playing, there's always a chance Neil Young might sit in; that's Neil's back-up band these days … now it's probably just a fairy tale," said Rice with a wink. "But you can spread it."

Also on tap for Strawberry are main stage performances by regional performers Barwick & Siegfried (Thursday at 6:15 p.m.), Hannah Jane Kile (Sunday at 12:15 p.m.) and the Heifer Belles (Friday at 10 a.m.), including KVMR broadcaster Kim Rogers on pedal steel guitar.

Rogers also hosts her regular Thursday show "Good Stuff" from the Fairgrounds to kick off the KVMR broadcast.

And the Strawberry Way permeates the festival: consideration, cooperation, kindness and generosity.

"It's really a community that developed as far back as the '80s that continues to grow and change," Barnett said. "It's more than a music festival. It's a gathering of some of the finest people on this planet."

On The Air is a weekly irreverent look at Nevada City's volunteer-driven, eclectic community radio station at 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org. The station now features an easy-to-use archive of all music shows for two weeks and talk shows for two months at archive.kvmr.org.