‘Stratum in Abstraction’ on display at Nevada City Winery
Stratums are layers of material naturally or artificially formed. This show at Nevada City Winery showcases artist Peggy Wright’s collages that through the use of mellow color and subtle textures honors the dignity of simple found objects in their cycle of change.
Wright explains her work, “Layers as a concept and metaphor for the complexity of our lives attracted me as a broad topic to explore. By examining in detail, the distinct characteristics of items such as, lasagna, topo maps and the geology of earth, I was inspired to represent these discoveries using collage and mixed media in visual abstraction.”
She blends and integrates the natural world (a leaf, a seed pod, paper, delicate roots) into these layered (stratums) and richly textured works.
Wright has exhibited in numerous galleries, museums, and art centers, nationally and locally. She was a founding member of the Nevada County Arts Council.
Wright’s work, “Stratum in Abstraction,” will be on display through the month of September at Nevada City Winery, located at 321 Spring Street in downtown Nevada City. There will be an artist reception and Art Walk on Sept. 3 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Source: Nevada City Winery
KNOW & GO
WHO: Peggy Wright — “Stratum in Abstraction”
WHAT: September Art Exhibition at Nevada City Winery
WHEN: Sept. 3 – 26; Opening Reception and Art Walk Sept. 3, meet the artist 5:30 – 7:30
WHERE: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring St, Nevada City
MORE INFO: http://www.ncwinery.com/
