Story time for adults: Readers Theatre returns to the Nevada Theatre Jan. 9

Reminiscent of a simpler time, when families gathered in front of the radio to hear stories being read across the airwaves, Tim O’Conner’s Readers Theater brings short stories to life in front of a live audience. O’Conner and wife Sheila began a modern version of story reading to Nevada County nearly 30 years ago, reading “Love Letters” to audience members, and then expanding to include other readers and other stories. Following his passing in 2018 and at his bequest, Gaylie Bell-Stewart took up the mantle and continues to bring Readers Theatre to Nevada County.

The format, which has been described as “theater of the mind” first became popular during World War II when there wasn’t a lot of money to put-on full-scale productions. So, while each iteration is different, none are fully costumed, or blocked or carry a score. Bell-Stewart said, “You get to use your imagination.”

Bell-Stewart said she has been doing readers theater for about 25 years ago. “Tim O’Conner asked me to read some stories and I think I did it every year, once or twice a year all that time. I really got into really good American literature and short story authors and how to present a story without any costumes, or sets or anything, just the voice. And I really like it.” She laughed, adding, “I really like having a story read, like books on tape but a little more personal, when you are in a theater.”

While the group took the “COVID hiatus,” “story time for grown-ups” as it is also sometimes referred, returns to the Miners Foundry on Jan. 9. Bell- Stewart said, “It is a very nice way to spend an afternoon. There has been so much stress in our lives this last year. I find these Reader’s Theatres are almost meditative because you can just sit and listen to a story and really get into it and sort forget all of the problems of the world.”

For the past several productions, the group has presented popular short stories from a decade of the 20th century and has worked their way up to the 1950s.

“This is a time when people were worried about the atomic bomb and the Cold War. World War II had just ended,” Bell-Stewart said. She added other then that people were worried about some of the same things as now, such as inter-personal relationships, women’s rights, and other societal concerns. “I see it (the 50’s) differently than a lot of people. I am not terribly nostalgic about it. There were lots of good things but there were just as many bad things that are now gone.”

These stories will be read by Sandra Rockman, Kimberly Ewing, Jon Blinder and by the director Gaylie Bell-Stewart, and include selections by Roald Dahl, Ray Bradbury, Roger Angell and Mavis Gallant. Bell-Stewart said each of the actors tells a good story, “They are really good readers, all of them.”

“Flight Through the Dark” by Angell is a tale about a man who lives in New York who is suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder on a home. Bell-Stewart declined to elaborate, not wanting to give too much of the plot away.

A story about a not terribly bright young woman married to a man who works in an isolated area and doesn’t understand why her actions are attracting the other lonely men who work there. “My Heart is Broken” was written by Mavis Gallant.

Also included in the readings will be Ray Bradbury’s “The Veldt.” Set in Africa, it is story about a family with an automated house that does everything for them. Bell-Stewart elaborated, “It rocks them to sleep. It plays music for them. It cooks for them. It washes them, dresses them, and their kids are becoming obsessed with a special playroom they have where they can make anything they imagine come to life, and the parents start feeling a little threatened.”

Lastly, Bell-Stewart said will be reading Roald Dahl’s “The Way Up to Heaven,” “It’s about a woman who is pathologically afraid of being late, but her husband seems to be doing everything he can to slow her down with very interesting results.”

Safety protocols will be in place. In addition to proof of vaccination for attendees, seating will be set some 15 feet from the stage and tables will be distanced within the Miners Foundry. Patrons are required to wear masks during the performance unless actively eating or drinking. The bar will be open, and snacks will also be available for purchase.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

KNOW & GO WHERE: The Miners Foundry WHAT: Tim O’Connor’s Readers Theatre WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.) HOW: Tickets are $15 available in advance or at the door. Information at minersfoundry.org

