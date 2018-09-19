Stop and see the art: Cork 49 showcases paintings from Susan Amidon

WHEN: Daily at Cork 49 and through Oct. 30. Artist reception to be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

Local oil painter and award-winning artist in numerous venues including Pioneer Arts, the Northern Mines Art Show, and numerous awards from Nevada County Fair including "Best of Show" and "People's Choice" awards, Suzie Amidon always manages to bring a broad range of topics, adding to her ability to entertain with her work.

Her work will be on display at Cork 49, located at 172 Mill Street, Grass Valley, throughout September and up to Oct. 30. An artist reception will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Cork 49.

Amidon's paintings send a message for people to take time to stop and see what is beautiful around them. In a world of tragedy and fear there is always a spot near where beauty and peace are present. Her art expresses the need to stop and watch the butterfly, put our feet in a summer stream, or see a sailboat quietly moored in the twilight waiting for dawn.

Amidon's education came in the form of class lessons in the garage of late artist Cliff NeVille. For 10 years she studied every Monday morning, selling Avon to pay the fee.

Painting in a class setting enabled her greater versatility of work. Her work became more well-known when she was selected as a featured Artist of the Month at Center for the Arts in 2006.

Amidon is a member of the Banner Mountain Artisans and shows annually at their venue in November as well as Winterfaire in October. Although her website, The Artistic Garden, (http://www.theartisticgarden.com) is under reconstruction, the present site still provides an array of her work and abilities.

Source: Cork 49.