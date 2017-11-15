Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies” at Sierra Cinemas in Grass Valley

TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, Children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at http://www.sierratheaters.com/ntlive or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

Sierra Cinemas presents Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical, "Follies," staged for the first time at the National Theatre and broadcast live to cinemas.

This sensational production featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21 will be broadcast once only at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sierra Cinemas in Grass Valley.

New York, 1971. There's a party on the stage of the Weismann Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling new production. Full of singing, dancing, and drama, it's directed by Dominic Cooke ("The Comedy of Errors").

Stephen Sondheim is known for his previous works including "A Little Night Music," "Sweeney Todd" and "Sunday in the Park with George," for which he has won Academy, Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards.

This 5-Star production has been called "Jaw-droppingly great" (Independent), "Unmissable" (Telegraph), "Not just triumphant, but transcendent" (The Stage), and "a showbiz stunner" (Guardian). Come see what the critics and audiences are gushing about in London!

National Theatre Live is an initiative by the National Theatre to broadcast live performances onto cinema screens around the world.

Since its first season in June 2009, over 1.8 million people have experienced the work of National Theatre Live in 700 cinemas in 25 countries.

Tickets for Follies are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, and children 12 and under.

Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com.

Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.