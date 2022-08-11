‘Stellar jazz group’ Ultrafaux Ensemble & Hot Club of Baltimore coming to Wild Eye Pub

Wild Eye Pub presents “stellar jazz group” Ultrafaux Ensemble & Hot Club of Baltimore tonight at 6:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Ultrafaux Ensemble & Hot Club of Baltimore crosses the boundaries between style and genre, performing original music inspired by Gypsy swing, be-bop, Balkan music, Bluegrass, swing, funk, blues, choro, and musette, the release stated.

“The group has thrilled audiences at top music festivals and concert halls all over the world both as a trio and as a larger ensemble featuring top guest musicians from the jazz, bluegrass, folk, classical, and world music scenes,” the release states.

The core ensemble includes Michael Joseph Harris on lead guitar; Ross Howe on rhythm guitar; and Dexter Williams on upright bass. Additionally, world class violinist Evan Price, from Hot Club of San Francisco will also be featured.

The Ultrafaux Ensemble & Hot Club of Baltimore perform a sizzling combination of original music and also hot Jazz from the Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli repertoire — “food for the souls of those who love folk, jazz and Gypsy jazz,” the release stated.

This event is presented at Wild Eye Pub, on the shady, creekside stage, supper club style, according to the release. The pub is locationed at 535 Mill St, Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-446-6668 or email info@wildeyepub.com .

