Steep Canyon Rangers

The bluegrass-Americana sounds of Steep Canyon Rangers come to Grass Valley on April 2.

 Submitted photo

The Center for the Arts presents the bluegrass-Americana sounds of Steep Canyon Rangers in the Marisa Funk Theater on April 2.

Steep Canyon Rangers are Asheville, North Carolina’s grammy winners, perennial Billboard chart-toppers, and frequent collaborators of the renowned banjoist (and occasional comedian) Steve Martin, according to the release. The Rangers are made up of Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Aaron Burdett on guitar and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, and Barrett Smith on bass, guitar, and vocals.