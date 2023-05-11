Nevada City Circus presents a “Steampunk Soirée: Aerial Dance and Circus Delights w/ DJ Tzoul.”
Nevada City Circus presents a “Steampunk Soirée: Aerial Dance and Circus Delights w/ DJ Tzoul.”
Join us for a Steampunk themed varieté show night featuring local aerial artists bringing you a delectable selection of aerial dance and circus delights!
Enjoy Gold Vibe Kombuchery’s libations and dance to some jammin’ electro-swing inspired tunes by DJ Tzoul for a perfect night out on the town.
Come dressed in festive attire — costumes encouraged, corsets, cogs, googles, and the like will be prevalent as we climb, dance, and swing our way about. There will be a costume contest with prizes!
The event is May 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite and $30 at the door.
KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada City Circus presents WHAT: Steampunk Soirée: Aerial Dance and Circus Delights w/ DJ Tzoul WHEN: 5/13; Doors 7 p.m., Shows at 7:45 p.m. WHERE: Gold Vibe Kombuchary, 12615 Charles Dr, Grass Valley, CA 95945 MORE INFO: Tickets $25 on Eventbrite (link below); $30 at door {related_content_uuid}d895d5ce-d3a5-4d57-bf7f-346da245f82d{/related_content_uuid}
