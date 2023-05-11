Nevada City Circus

Nevada City Circus presents a “Steampunk Soirée: Aerial Dance and Circus Delights w/ DJ Tzoul.”

Join us for a Steampunk themed varieté show night featuring local aerial artists bringing you a delectable selection of aerial dance and circus delights!