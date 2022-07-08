State Theatre Acting Company holding auditions for Shrek, the Musical

State Theatre Acting Company will hold auditions for “Shrek, the Musical” from July 9 to July 11. This is not a Junior version, according to a press release.

The production begins rehearsals on August 15.

Rehearsals are Monday through Thursday nights 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The show opens Nov. 5 and runs weekends through Nov. 20. The show is directed by Ray Ashton and choreographed by Amy Wolfley.

Audition Dates Saturday, July 9: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 11: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Location: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA

Auditions will be held over several days. Only one audition is necessary, the release states. After initial auditions are complete, actors will be contacted about call-backs. At the audition actors will dance (combination taught by choreographer), sing and do cold readings from the script. For the initial audition please bring:

a head shot

a resume of previous experience

music, either hard copies or on a device to sing 36 bars of 2 songs, a slow and a fast song in the style of Shrek but not from Shrek. Actors called back should prepare a song from Shrek.

Children will be auditioned first and then allowed to leave.

Call backs are scheduled for Wednesday, July 13. Depending on numbers there may be an additional call back on Thursday, July 14.

All roles are open. Because of the size of the cast of characters most actors will perform more than one role, the release states.

“We anticipate only having two children in the cast, young Fiona and young Shrek,” the release states. “(Our green room does not allow for much privacy and will be crowded. Please keep that in mind when deciding to audition.)”

Contact one of the producers for questions or more information: Patti Baker at 916-216-8463; Jeanette Albrecht at 530-4014799; or Amanda Petty at 530-320-5923. Questions may also be emailed via stacplayers@gmail.com .

Source: Auburn State Theatre