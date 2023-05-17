State Theatre Acting Company (STAC) is back for season six of the Golden Age Radio series, hosted by Auburn’s First Congregational Church, located at 710 Auburn Ravine Road, according to a press release.

The series kicks off Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., with performances of A Date with Judy: Aunt Lily; Dick Tracy: The Case of the Big Top Murders; and The Life of Riley: Mother-In-Law. In addition, there will be some special musical performances.