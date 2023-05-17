State Theatre Acting Company (STAC) is back for season six of the Golden Age Radio series, hosted by Auburn’s First Congregational Church, located at 710 Auburn Ravine Road, according to a press release.
The series kicks off Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., with performances of A Date with Judy: Aunt Lily; Dick Tracy: The Case of the Big Top Murders; and The Life of Riley: Mother-In-Law. In addition, there will be some special musical performances.
"From westerns and comedies to thrillers, there’s sure to be something the whole family will enjoy," the release states.
All radio shows are complete with live Foley sound effects (a unique sound effect technique that involves creating and “performing” everyday sounds for radio), the release states.
This is a free event, though donations are accepted, the release states. The venue is outside in the church parking lot as weather allows. Audience members are encouraged to bring refreshments and chairs.
Three more Golden Age Radio shows are scheduled for Saturdays: June 10, July 15, and Aug. 19.
The Auburn State Theatre is temporarily closed for restoration.