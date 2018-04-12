State of the Yuba: Event celebrates volunteers and major milestones for South Yuba River Citizen League

COST: This event is free and open to the public.

The South Yuba River Citizens League invites its members, volunteers and the public to attend its free State of the Yuba address at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

The league staff and board will be on hand to meet visitors, answer questions and showcase dozens of opportunities for volunteering or taking action for the river.

Later, the league will recognize the Centennial Dam Working Group, its "Volunteer of the Year," and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, its "Partner of the Year," for their extraordinary commitment and service to the watershed.

"The State of the Yuba is an open invitation to learn about the many ways to get involved and volunteer with SYRCL this coming year," said Melinda Booth, executive director. "Volunteers are the heart of the organization because they make our work possible. Last year, more than 1,300 dedicated folks donated 10,000 hours to efforts like monitoring water quality, removing invasive species, creating the next generation of river stewards, inspiring activism through film and events, and watchdogging the proposal to build Centennial Dam."

The speakers program, beginning at 6 p.m., will feature South Yuba River Citizen League's board and leadership staff. They'll talk about how the league's issues have state-wide and national significance.

Throughout the event, audience members will have the opportunity to sign up, volunteer or engage in one of the league's major programs: River Ambassadors, River Science & Restoration, River Monitoring, River Education and the Wild & Scenic Film Festival.

Investing in meadows and fish habitat

Currently, the South Yuba River Citizen League is restoring critical meadow habitat at the Yuba headwaters and has six active projects on the lower Yuba River.

"Our River Science team is covering the watershed from top to bottom, thanks to our many partners. We're incredibly excited to share our major conservation milestones with our members and the community," said Rachel Hutchinson, science director.

Stopping Centennial Dam: Progress report to the community

Over the past three years, South Yuba River Citizen League, in coalition with local, state and national conservation groups, has been opposing Nevada Irrigation District's proposal to build Centennial Dam on the Bear River. Most recently the coalition challenged NID's bid for public funding to the California Water Commission, which has been charged with dispersing Proposition 1 funding through the Water Storage Investment Program.

"SYRCL is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. We formed to stop dam construction on the South Yuba and today, once again, we're mobilizing our community to confront another irresponsible dam project," said Booth. "In 2018, a new dam should be the last option considered, not the first. As a state, California aims to implement technology and innovation for a sustainable water future and we want we that for Nevada and Placer counties, too."

These topics and more will be covered at State of the Yuba. This free event is for all who want to learn more about South Yuba River Citizen League's efforts to defend the watershed and how to get involved.

Source: South Yuba River Citizen League