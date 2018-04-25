State Auburn Theatre presents Jesse Colin Young

For 50 years Jesse Colin Young has been singing songs about peace, relationships and the environment. From his folk days in Boston and his first record, "Soul Of a City Boy," he has articulated and recorded the tumultuous times of the '60s, '70s, '80s to the present, while reminding us that it is all about family, community and the precious world we live in.

His musical style is now considered Americana, but in fact it's his unique fusion of jazz, blues, folk and rock with an emphasis on his extraordinary voice that makes his signature sound.

Young's career is best defined by his recording of "Get Together" with the Youngbloods. The signature bass introduction and the purity of Young's voice brought life to the words "come on people now, smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now." In 1969 this one song pivoted him onto the stadium and outdoor concert scene.

He toured with the rock band A-listers of the era: Led Zeppelin, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, The Doors, Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, The Beach Boys, The Allman Brothers, Steve Miller Band, Van Morrison and many others.

Interested guests can buy tickets for $50 at the box office, by calling 530-885-0156, or by visiting the website at http://www.livefromauburn.com.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way in Auburn, with a runtime of two hours and an intermission.