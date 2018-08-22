‘Star-crossed lovers’: ‘Romeo & Juliet’ to play at Sutton Cinema

INFO: Visit http://www.sierratheaters.com or call 530-477-9000 for more information

Sutton Cinemas presents a "youthful and energetic take on Shakespeare's tragedy" (WhatsOnStage) — "Romeo & Juliet," captured live from the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-Upon-Avon at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29.

This is the third play in the series of four presented in 2018 in cinemas around the world.

Local audiences have been stunned by the quality of these productions, presented from the finest Shakespearean company working today.

"A pair of star-crossed lovers take their life…"

What if your first true love was someone you'd been told you must hate?

Set in a world very like our own, this "Romeo and Juliet" is about a generation of young people born into violence and ripped apart by the bitter divisions of their parents.

The most famous story of love at first sight explodes with intense passion and an irresistible desire for change, but leads all too quickly to heartbreaking consequences.

The production has played to rave reviews:

"Wonderfully fresh version has something rare and precious…an urgent sense that this matters here and now, that young hearts and lives, rather than just iambic pentameters, are at stake." — Evening Standard.

"A cracking pace…a bustling show." — The Times.

"Together Karen Fishwick (Juliet) and Bally Gill (Romeo) are simply delightful, and if ever there was a pairing you could really root for, this is it." — WhatsOnStage.

The Royal Shakespeare Company Live Series continues with a lighter production, "The Merry Wives of Windsor" on Oct. 10.

Individual tickets for "Romeo & Juliet" are $15 for all seats. Advance tickets are available now at the Sutton Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Sutton Cinemas is located at 399 Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin.

