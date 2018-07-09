Stand up to Lyme disease: Fundraiser event at Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — The Wellness for Humanity Foundation announced its annual Stand Up & Paddle Out Lyme fundraising event at Lake Tahoe which started Monday, July 9, and will continue through Thursday, July 12, according to a release.

The funds raised through sponsorship of a paddleboarder will support the foundation's Lyme to Wellness program, which provides AmpCoil grants to families suffering from chronic Lyme disease.

"My greatest joy is to activate hope and support toward each individual and family for their empowerment so they can thrive," said Arthur Franklin, founder of the Wellness for Humanity Foundation. "It is my vision to see individuals and families taking their lives even further than before they contracted Lyme Disease."

80 miles of infinite possibilities

The Stand Up & Paddle Out Lyme fundraiser event at Lake Tahoe is scheduled for this week, July 9-12, and WFHF is actively seeking sponsors for the paddleboarders signed up for the event. Donations also can be made as a fixed amount that will directly sponsor a family affected by Lyme disease get back on their feet and thrive.

"Our goal of $50,000 with this fund-raiser will provide support for 100 families to receive support through our Lyme to Wellness program," said Arthur Franklin.

The event begins at Tahoe City and loops 80 miles around the lake. Only experienced athletes are expected to complete this challenging journey. One such athlete who has participated in past events is Francois Gabart, a woman who has sailed solo around the world several times.

To register for the event or donate, visit http://www.wfhfoundation.org.

Lyme to Wellness program

The mission of the Wellness for Humanity Foundation is to restore hope to families with autoimmune disease symptoms through evidence-based solutions. The Foundation's Lyme to Wellness program is committed to eradicating the devastating effects of Chronic Lyme and Auto-Immune disease by 2025.

More than a dozen families affected by Lyme have significantly benefited from the Lyme to Wellness program to date. Donors make it possible for a family devastated financially by this disease to be awarded use of an AmpCoil healing device for four months of continuous use for each member of the household, and more than 100 families are waiting for a grant to be able to utilize this cutting-edge technology.

Currently, there are eight AmpCoil units that go from one family to another waiting family in need. A donation to the Paddle Out Lyme fund-raiser will be dedicated to help the families on the waiting list to begin their wellness journey.

"I am so humbled to be able to experience healing thanks to such an amazing, personable, giving caring organization," said T. Dorow. "Thank you to everyone who has donated to make this possible. Thank you for believing in us. I am filled with so much hope."

The Wellness for Humanity Foundation is committed to restoring hope through evidence-based solutions. WFHF provides innovative technologies and programs to empower vital health for humanity, believes that vibrant health and wellness is a priority, and that everyone deserves to thrive. WFHF was founded in 2016 by Arthur Franklin, president and CEO of Light Body Designs, and a visionary in the field of new technologies.

For more information on The Paddle Out Lyme Event at Lake Tahoe visit http://www.wfhfoundation.org.

Source: The Wellness for Humanity Foundation