Join us for an evening of stand-up comedy with Matt Knudsen on August 23 from 8 – 11 p.m. at Gold Vibe Kombuchary!
Tickets are $15 online, $20 at the door!
Matt Knudsen (Kah-nood-sen) was born in Hawaii, raised in the mid-west, and sailed around the world as a merchant marine. After trips to Europe, Africa, and the Far East, he eventually put down his sea bag, picked up a microphone, and began performing stand-up comedy all across the country.
As an actor, Matt has shared the screen with Oscar winners Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Sean Penn, and more, and has appeared in dozens of Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television shows like Key & Peele, Workaholics, The Big Bang Theory, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The League, NCIS, Big Love, Boston Legal, and Malcolm in the Middle. You can see him recurring as Steven in Bill Lawrence’s hit series Shrinking on AppleTV+ starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.
As a comedian, he’s been on Conan, The Late Late Show, Last Call, ASX Live and Comics Unleashed. His latest stand-up special Good News was produced by Dry Bar Comedy and currently has millions of views throughout their distribution network. Festival appearances include Montreal Just for Laughs (Best of the Fest), The San Francisco Sketchfest, Bridgetown, High Plains, and Limestone, and he’s even entertained at The White House for President and Mrs. Obama.
His critically acclaimed albums The Comedy Stylings of Matt Knudsen, American, and Yes And are top downloads on iTunes and are heard regularly on SiriusXM and Pandora radio. They “Mix droll observation with a dry, almost hypnotic delivery,” (The Onion A.V. Club), and with Knudsen’s unique style, “The personal feels universal, and the universal feels personal. The only explanation for this phenomenon is that it’s all finely crafted comedy from a strong central voice...a great stand up album.” (The Huffington Post)
PROUD TO SUPPORT: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Special Olympics, Meals on Wheels, The American Red Cross, Step Up on Second & The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Monica.
