Looking to dance the night away in a glittering green disco inferno this St. Patrick’s Day? Then Gold Vibe Kombuchary is the place to be! Truth or Dare Productions and Gold Vibe are teaming up to bring you another incredible evening, full of burlesque, gogo dancers, DJ dance parties, yummy drinks, stunning VIP experiences and a costume contest. This won’t be like one of our everyday burlesque shows — we’ll have crisp burlesque sets throughout the night on the stage and in our VIP lounge, sprinkled in with go-go dancers and non-stop DJ sets for you and your friends to get down to while sipping Gold Vibe’s delicious hard kombucha. We’ll have a strip of shopkeepers and artists. Our photobooth experience will be back along with games. We’ve got the Vegan Circus for extra savory bites. Hands-down we’ve got it all at this show! Join us this St. Patrick’s Day when doors open at 7 p.m. to get all settled before the dance party and burlesque kick off at 8 p.m. This is an 18+ event! This show will include burlesque sets where our incredible performers shed their clothes to the fiery disco beats — fun for adults, but not for kids! If you want to kick it up a notch, you can buy a VIP ticket to get access to a deluxe lounge area, where you’ll receive special goodies, one free drink as well as an exceptional, intimate burlesque set from our performers just for VIP participants. Ticket prices are $25 for GA and $65 for the VIP lounge.
KNOW & GO WHAT: St. Patty’s Day Disco WHEN: Doors 7 p.m. — Show 8 p.m. WHERE: Gold Vibe Kombuchary, 12615 Charles Dr., Grass Valley, CA TICKETS: $25 for GA — $65 for VIP MORE INFO: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/truth-or-dare-productions-presents-st-pattys-day-disco-tickets-540041628047 or truthordareproductions.com {related_content_uuid}4030cd53-8cc8-49b9-8dc9-9084f8eee3b3{/related_content_uuid}