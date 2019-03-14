St. Patrick’s Day’s a-comin’: Garcia Project returns to Nevada County

TICKETS: $25/adv, $30/door, All-Ages. Tickets available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , in person or by phone at the Miners Foundry, 530-265-5040, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op.

Nationally touring tribute to classic Jerry Garcia Band set lists, The Garcia Project, returns to Nevada County to perform a special St. Patrick's Day Celebration Sunday at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, with special guests Achilles Wheel Trio opening the show.

The Garcia Project brings back the vibe, feel and sounds of those old classic shows that The Jerry Garcia Band did from 1976 all the way through 1995. The Garcia Project performs a different full two set show each night, based on a set list from a certain date and year. One night you may be brought back to 1977 with the classic mellow explorations featuring Keith Godchaux piano lines and soothing Jerry and Donna vocals, the next night you may experience a 1983 show with full Hammond and Leslie organ parts. The Garcia Project delivers the full musical Jerry Garcia Band experience for old fans to relive and for new fans to experience.

Utilizing custom built Tiger and Travis Bean guitars along with a full replica of Jerry Garcia's "stadium" guitar amps, speakers and effects, The Garcia Project's Mik Bondy recreates the tone and intention of Jerry Garcia's beloved guitar stylings. And along with professional vocalist, Kat Walkerson, they sing the songs with heart and feeling.

"I spent a lot of nights in a lot of places with the Jerry Garcia Band, and I'm here to say that I really enjoy what The Garcia Project does with those memories," said former Grateful Dead publicist Dennis McNally about The Garcia Project. "Mik's guitar and his and Kat's vocals stir up some very sweet vibes … some times they almost make me feel like I'm back in, say, 1992 at the Warfield. Check 'em out."

Opening the show is Achilles Wheel Trio featuring Paul Kamm, Jonny Mojo and Shelby Snow, the singer-songwriters and front men of the Northern California Roots and World music/rock and roll jam band, Achilles Wheel. As an acoustic trio they bring the same high energy and engaging stage presence to a quieter place, combining a bit of country and bluegrass to the band's famously hard driving sound. But it's the infectious quality of their songwriting that really shines in this setting, and the diverse nature of it as well.