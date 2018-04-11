Spring swing: Nevada Union Jazz Band & The Rockabilly Love Cats perform for their annual fundraiser in Grass Valley
April 11, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Spring Swing Dance and fundraiser
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Veteran’s Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley
TICKETS: Tickets available at the door for $15 each
INFO: For more information please call Patti Carter at 530-913-8396
The Nevada Union High School Instrumental Music Department is having their annual Spring Swing Dance fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Veteran's Memorial Building.
The event features the award winning Nevada Union Jazz Band and special guests The Rockabilly Love Cats.
There will also be free swing dance lessons from 6-7 p.m.
The evening will include great music and dancing as well as many items in the silent auction, from a variety of local merchants. Food items will be available for purchase, including a baked potato and dessert bar.
Interested participants are encouraged to come out Saturday evening and dance to music from the "Big Band" era-tunes from the '30s and '40s plus some great jazz tunes across the years.
Whether you dance the night away or prefer to sit, relax and listen to great music, you will be supporting all the students in the Nevada Union Instrumental Music Program.
Source: Nevada Union High School.
