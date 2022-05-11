Spring into spring with the annual Nevada City Craft Fair

The 11th annual Nevada City Spring Craft Fair will take place Sunday, May 15, at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City.

Featuring an array of unique and clever items for sale, the fair will feature over 70 of the area’s top Etsy vendors, peddling their wares ranging from jewelry to home decor, bath products to art, food, drinks and more.

Naomi Cabral produces the fair and said of the event: “This is our first spring show since 2019. I’m thrilled to be back with this fine group of makers and artists from all walks of our region.

“The unifying theme is it’s all locally made craft from 100 miles or less away and at least 60 percent of the artists reside in Nevada County. This is truly hometown local handmade goods.”

Additionally, the craft fair serves as a juried exhibition of makers and promises hip, whimsical, sustainably crafted pieces that represent the artistic expertise of local creators. Since its inception in 2011, the Craft Fair has welcomed more than 10,000 guests, and the fair as a whole is committed to representing local artisans and their imaginative creations.

“It’s a free spirit arts community and after six-plus years producing the shows, I am always delighted at how unique the Nevada City vibe is when It comes to being on the style map,” said Cabral. “The mix of raw rustic with sustainable design ethos and a touch of whimsy; this is the Nevada City Craft Fair.”

For details and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

KNOW & GO WHAT: 11th Annual Nevada City Spring Craft Fair WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Sunday May 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. MORE INFO: Visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040 TICKETS: $5