Spring into burlesque — The Naughty Bawdy Revue presents “Spring Fling”

WHEN: Doors open at 8:30 p.m. show starts at 9 p.m. Saturday

The Naughty Bawdy Revue is a bimonthly show at The Dew Drop Inn featuring musical entertainment and live burlesque performances.

On Saturday, the Naughty Bawdy Revue returns to The Dew Drop Inn with a Spring Fling. This show will feature performances inspired by the spring season — rain showers, flowers, green buds and more.

For this month's show, the group will be welcoming many returning local performers to the stage. The group will also introduce audiences to several of their favorite out of town friends including Jiji Deluge and Jojo Torrent from Denver, Col., and Kitty Cox peeking out from behind The Redwood Curtain.

Interested guests are encouraged to purchase tickets now as the show will sell out.

Tickets are $15 for pre-sale or $20 at the door.

Tickets are available at The Dew Drop Inn or online at https://nbrspringfling.bpt.me/.