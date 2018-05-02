Spring comfort: Over 200 colorful quilts will be on display at the “Springtime in the Pines” Quilt Show in Grass Valley

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

For the 34th year in a row, the coming of spring will fill the Nevada County Fairgrounds with beautiful quilts as Pine Tree Quilt Guild presents the "Springtime in the Pines" Quilt Show this weekend.

More than 200 quilts will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8 with children under 12 free and no charge for parking.

Featured Quilter Jan Christensen of Penn Valley has made hundreds of quilts and wall hangings since she took her first quilting class in 1993. As her workmanship and skills have increased, she has won dozens of ribbons for her entries in the quilt show and the Fair.

"Applique with lots of detail is my favorite thing to do," Christensen said and her exhibit will showcase stellar examples like "The Anniversary Quilt" and "Simply Delicious."

This year there will be free admission to the Crafters Boutique and Quilters Café in the Northern Mines Building.

The Boutique offers new handcrafted items made by Guild members and is perfect for Mother's Day shopping. Items for sale include quilts, table runners, totes, thread catchers, media cord rolls, ironing board organizers and much more.

Quilters Café will have delicious sandwiches, salads, drinks and homemade desserts available for purchase. A free shuttle transports visitors between buildings.

Certified quilt appraiser Julie Silber, one of the world's most respected quilt experts, will be available both days to offer oral ($25) or written ($85) appraisals of pre-1960s quilts. Appraisal appointments can be arranged by calling 530-575-8433 and walk-ins will only be taken as time permits.

Fifteen vendors will sell fabrics, patterns, tools, purses, jewelry and embellishments. Country Store offers a wide variety of previously owned merchandise like books, notions, thread and fabrics at bargain prices.

The Opportunity Quilt "Playing with Color" was made by Happy Quilters Mini-group with 81 unique blocks that give a three-dimensional effect. A lucky new owner will take it home after the drawing at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Another popular drawing on Sunday afternoon gives away baskets stuffed with everything a quilter's heart desires, from fabric to food.

Proceeds from the Quilt Show enable non-profit Pine Tree Quilt Guild to support an active Community Service group that makes and gives away hundreds of quilts, Christmas stockings, walker bags and pillowcases each year.

Last year, 350 quilts and many other items were donated to victims of fire and disaster, veterans, homeless, foster youth, seniors, babies and children at risk.

For more information about Guild activities, please visit our website at http://www.pinetreequiltguild.com.