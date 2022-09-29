Spookfest: Get in the mood for Halloween at Del Oro Theatre

Getting in the mood for Halloween? Sierra Theaters is here to help with a late-night spook-themed movie series this October at Del Oro Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights beginning October 7 and continuing through October 29.

Each movie will play once at 10 p.m. The snack bar will be open! Del Oro staff are concocting special treats and prizes including root beer floats for only $5! All tickets are $5.

Get your 80’s fix on opening weekend with The Lost Boys (1987), rated R, on October 7 and The Goonies (1985), rated PG, on October 8. Teenage vampires led by the creepy but cool Kiefer Sutherland in a familiar California beach town, The Lost Boys will satisfy your eighties nostalgia and whet your appetite for more. The Goonies is a favorite family flashback film, featuring four misfit kids on a treasure hunt, and stars a young Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Marth Plimpton, and Josh Brolin.

If you’re in the mood for something a little scarier, then get your tickets for the weekend of Oct. 21-22. Stephen King’s It (2017), rated R, the most successful horror movie of all time, shows Oct. 21, and features another group of outcast kids; this time they are being hunted by a shape-shifting monster disguised as a clown. On Saturday, Oct. 22, return for A Quiet Place (2018), rated PG-13, starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as parents in a post-apocalyptic world trying to keep their children safe from blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

The series ends on Oct. 28-29 with the final two installments in the Harry Potter series – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts I and II (2010-2011), rated PG-13. Experience once more on the big screen the epic final chapters in the battle against You-Know-Who! A must-see for fans, these culminating films capture the magic, intensity, and high drama that made them among the biggest box office successes of all time.

All tickets are only $5 for all films in the series. All shows begin at 10 p.m. at Del Oro Theatre. Advanced tickets may be purchased at the box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com .

KNOW & GO WHO: Del Oro Theatre WHAT: October Late Night Spookfest WHEN: Friday and Saturday nights in October, 10 PM WHERE: Del Oro Theatre, 165 Mill Street, Grass Valley TICKETS: $5 Tickets – available at the Box Office or online INFO: http://www.sierratheaters.com , 530-272-1646

Source: Sierra Theaters