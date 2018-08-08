Spilling family secrets: Gold Country Writers host a special meeting with author Patricia Dove Miller

How can you write a deeply truthful memoir that has sensitive issues without offending family members?

Patricia Dove Miller will discuss the wide range of strategies to tackle this problem at Gold Country Writers Speakers meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 15. The meeting runs from 10 a.m. to noon in the back room of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1279 High Street, Auburn. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Miller will give techniques for writing a memoir that will be honest but protect family privacy. She will lead a fun exercise to help practice these techniques.

The event is geared for all levels of writers and interested attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of paper and several pens.

Miller has been leading creative writing classes in Nevada County for the past 14 years, including those at the Center for the Arts, Sierra Writers, Wild Mt. Yoga Center, Mt. Stream Meditation Center and Shambhala Center.

Her memoir, "Bamboo Secrets: One Woman's Quest Through the Shadows of Japan," was published in May 2016. In the spring of 2017, "Bamboo Secrets" was named one of the Top Five Finalists in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards.

For more about Miller and her work, visit http://www.PatriciaDoveMiller.com.

Gold Country Writers is an organization of 72 local writers and authors meeting every Wednesday of the month. Every third Wednesday there will be a guest speaker presentation. The first Wednesday of the month is a business meeting and the second and fourth Wednesdays are "Drop-In Critique" for members to get feedback on their work. For months with five Wednesdays there will be a social event.

For more information visit http://GoldCountryWriters.com/

Source: Gold Country Writers