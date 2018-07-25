Special Wild & Scenic Film Festival screening
July 25, 2018
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Impacts and Alternatives: The Dam Story,” film and discussion event
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1
WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City
COST: $12 ($10 for SYRCL members) in advance or $14 at the door ($12 SYRCL members)
INFO: Visit https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/ for more information
The folks at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival are ramping up for next year's festival and are ready to present "Impacts and Alternatives: The Dam Story," a special movie night set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Nevada Theater in downtown Nevada City, according to a release.
This Wild & Scenic evening will screen two brand new films exploring the impacts of dams. These films illuminate what a post-removal restoration looks like, how communities are connecting to their rivers and what they will do to protect beloved waterways.
A panel discussion will follow, where you can learn about what dam alternatives are out there. Proceeds benefit South Yuba River Citizens League and support our ongoing fight against the proposed Centennial Dam on the Bear River.
Advanced tickets for members are $10/$12 at the door and can be purchased early here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impacts-and-alternatives-the-dam-story-tickets-47449733430
A panel discussion will follow featuring Konrad Fisher, former director of Klamath Riverkeeper who has worked for more than 15 years advancing public-interest water and climate policies.
Isaac Silverman, an environmental attorney and organizer with deep roots in the Sierra Nevada, and more.
Recommended Stories For You
For more information visit https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/.
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Impacts and Alternatives: The Dam Story,” film and discussion event
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1
WHERE: Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City
COST: $12 ($10 for SYRCL members) in advance or $14 at the door ($12 SYRCL members)
INFO: Visit https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/ for more information
Trending In: Entertainment
- For women, by women: Radical Love Shift Retreat at Sierraville Hot Springs
- Patti Bess: Unconventional farmers
- Where artists own the stage: The Summer Nugget Fringe Festival returns to the Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley
- Summer Movies for Kids begins at Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley
- Goodbye to a local musician: Honoring the memory of Albert Martinez
Trending Sitewide
- Marysville woman charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter in fatal crash
- Five Yuba River swimming holes to beat the summer heat in western Nevada County
- Husband and wife plead no contest to unrelated charges in Nevada County court
- Nevada City OK’s 5 new cannabis business permits
- Second chances: Graduate of Nevada County Post Release Community Supervision gets new lease on life