Special Wild & Scenic Film Festival screening

COST: $12 ($10 for SYRCL members) in advance or $14 at the door ($12 SYRCL members)

WHAT: “Impacts and Alternatives: The Dam Story,” film and discussion event

The folks at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival are ramping up for next year's festival and are ready to present "Impacts and Alternatives: The Dam Story," a special movie night set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Nevada Theater in downtown Nevada City, according to a release.

This Wild & Scenic evening will screen two brand new films exploring the impacts of dams. These films illuminate what a post-removal restoration looks like, how communities are connecting to their rivers and what they will do to protect beloved waterways.

A panel discussion will follow, where you can learn about what dam alternatives are out there. Proceeds benefit South Yuba River Citizens League and support our ongoing fight against the proposed Centennial Dam on the Bear River.

Advanced tickets for members are $10/$12 at the door and can be purchased early here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impacts-and-alternatives-the-dam-story-tickets-47449733430

A panel discussion will follow featuring Konrad Fisher, former director of Klamath Riverkeeper who has worked for more than 15 years advancing public-interest water and climate policies.

Isaac Silverman, an environmental attorney and organizer with deep roots in the Sierra Nevada, and more.

For more information visit https://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/.