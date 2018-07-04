Special two-night show from Off Broadstreet

TICKETS & INFO: For more information, for show reservations, and tickets call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com

Once again, Off Broadstreet favorite Jed Dixon returns to the stage for another two-night concert event on Friday and Saturday, July 13-14.

Currently appearing in "Go Johnny Gough," and returning in September in "Totally Polyester," Dixon has endeared himself to local audiences, appearing in numerous popular productions since his debut on the OBS stage in 2010.

Most notably he was in the original production of "The Memory Chest," in which he performed uncanny vocal impersonations of several iconic performers like Roy Orbison, Elvis, Johnny Mathis, Elton John and Sammy Davis Jr.

With his dynamic vocal repertoire now grown to include operatic favorites performed by Andrea Bocelli, Dixon has fashioned a new 90-minute evening of fun, home-spun comedy, wonderful new stories, impersonations and songs all delivered via his engaging Mid-western charm.

Dixon will be joined for this event by his wife Heather, another rising OBS talent who co-stars in "Go Johnny Gough."

"Jed Dixon Unplugged" will play 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 13-14, at Off Broadstreet.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances.

For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.

Source: Off Broadstreet