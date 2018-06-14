Special art sale at AnimalSave in Grass Valley
June 14, 2018
WHAT: AnimalSave’s Western Art and Tack Sale
WHERE: AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main Street, Suite C, Grass Valley
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
AnimalSave's Thrift and Treasures benefit store is having a special Western art and horse tack sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The sale includes western art, books, basketry, belts, boots, prints, photographs, memorabilia and other items.
AnimalSave transforms the lives of cats and dogs by providing humane education, affordable spay and neuter services and by finding forever homes for homeless cats and dogs. AnimalSave has spayed and neutered over 22,000 dogs and cats and rescues and finds forever homes for close to 300 dogs and cats each year.
While at the sale, be sure to visit the wonderful cats in the Cat Adoption Room and check out great bargains at AnimalSave Thrift and Treasures and the Book Nook.
For more information, contact carolyn@animalsave.org or 530-271-7071 x 201.
Source: Animal Save
