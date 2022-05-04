Spacewalker to perform at The National

Spacewalker, a multi-instrumentalist, singer, looper and one-woman band, is coming to Nevada City. This upcoming Wednesday, May 11, at the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City you can catch the live creations in an intimate venue where music like you’ve never heard will be created right in front of your eyes and ears.

In an effort to create a more unique live musical experience, the National Exchange Hotel is bringing in musicians from outside Nevada County to perform in their live music series every second Wednesday in their bar. To catch these performances, clear your Wednesday evening schedule and come on down to the National Exchange Hotel bar prepared for a show and an evening to remember.

Originally from Sacramento, Spacewalker now is based out of the Bay Area and has a dedicated following in Sonoma, San Francisco and Oakland. Sacramento News & Review had this to say about their performance, “Local electronic artist Spacewalker envisions a world far unlike our prescribed reality. Her discography is a continuum of boundary-breaking explorations in genre, from electronica beats to cyberpunk ethos.“

KNOW & GO WHAT: Spacewalker – Live musician, singer and looper WHEN: Wednesday, May 11, at 9 p.m. WHERE: The National Exchange Hotel, 211 Broad St, Nevada City TICKETS: Go to TruthOrDareProductions.com – $20 Online – $25 Door