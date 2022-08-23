Space Waves: The making of a movie

In Part One of this series, we met Spencer Whiteout, a Christian skateboarding videographer from Grass Valley who grew to become a filmmaker. In Part Two, we learn how he made his first feature-length film, Space Waves, for $50,000 – something anyone in Hollywood will tell you can’t be done. Whiteout wasn’t listening.

The cheapest way to make a movie in Hollywood is to go to film school. Seriously.

Besides a free student crew, film school offers access to professional cameras, microphones and other gear.

Many famous writers and directors made their first films in college – Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, for example.

A graduate of Forest Lake Christian School, Spencer Whiteout got a degree in filmmaking from Biola University’s School of Cinema and Media Arts near Los Angeles. That was where he wrote and directed his first film “Space Waves.”

HEY, KIDS!

Almost a century ago, Mickey Rooney said to Judy Garland and friends, “Hey, kids, let’s put on a show!” in the Depression-era movie “Babes in Arms.”

Whiteout did just that. In 2018, he recruited a crew of 10 people and four actors to come to Grass Valley to shoot “Space Waves” over a 10-day of principal photography.

“They dedicated a couple weeks of their summer to shoot a movie with us,” Whiteout smiled.

“The cast got paid just a little bit of money. The crew was not paid because we were all students. We were all just on board with the vision,” he said. “I think it worked out pretty well.”

A key member of the crew was his married, older sister Tiffany Dawson. In the movie credits, she is the set designer, but, “She did everything from wardrobe and make-up to all the production design,” Whiteout said. “She did a lot of good stuff.”

THE FIVE-YEAR GRIND

In filmmaking, it can safely be assumed things will take longer, cost more and inevitably go wrong.

From summer school in 2017 when he connected with his producer Andrew Baer to the film’s release this summer, “It was a long grind to make it happen,” Whiteout said in a recent Zoom interview from his home in Orange, California.

Although the film was technically finished last August, “We spent a year figuring out our marketing plan and how to get the film on the distribution platforms.”

It took so long because, “We were just learning everything for the first time,” Whiteout said. Also, “We didn’t expect it to be so hard,” he laughed.

THE TOWER

Movie writers and directors are taught to think visually. Whiteout made a lot of changes as the movie evolved, but he was fixated on a cell phone tower outside of Grass Valley where he and his friends used to hang out. That tower was the visual image that informed his film about two best friends aspiring to create the #1 podcast on iTunes.

Problem: “When we went there to film on Day One, the tower was being torn down.”

It took nine months of Googling and phone calls to finally find a replacement tower in San Rafael that would allow them to climb and film scenes. “The new tower was so much better than the old one,” Whiteout said. “It was a good trade. It all worked out.”

The movie opens with stunning drone shots of best friends Marvin and Joey atop the tower … and ends dramatically with Marvin alone on the tower.

Not counting tuition, “Space Waves” is proof film school is the cheapest way to make a movie that doesn’t look cheap.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer in Nevada County. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net .

Actor Tyson Pestner consults with writer-director Spencer Whiteout over a scene in their new movie “Space Waves.” Pestner stars as Duke Skylander in Whiteout’s coming-of-age comedy-drama.

Submitted photo

Shooting a scene from Spencer Whiteout’s new movie “Space Waves.” This is the Grass Valley native’s first feature film.

Submitted photo

Production designer Tiffany White Dawson prepared the Duke Skylander set for scenes in “Space Waves.” She is writer-director Spencer Whiteout’s older, married sister.

Submitted photo

Grass Valley skateboarder Spencer White grew up to be writer-director Spencer Whiteout who just released his first feature-length film “Space Waves.”

Submitted photo