Space Waves, a review

When I say “Space Waves” is a good movie, I’m not just being nice because Spencer Whiteout is a hometown kid. This is my professional opinion.

I worked in Hollywood, both literally and figuratively, for more than 10 years. I have an MFA in screenwriting from UCLA and was a member of the Writers Guild of America, the union for TV and film writers.

A lot of what I did was analyze scripts for agents and producers. My job was to cull the precious few good scripts from bad scripts – and 98% of submitted scripts are bad, many even more than awful.

So, when I received the assignment to write about a Christian skateboarder who made a feature-length movie for $50,000, I cringed. This could be painful, I thought.

I feared “Space Waves” would devolve into a cloying morality play. Thankfully, it didn’t. The only giveaway is that there is no swearing in the film. The dialog is so natural I didn’t even notice it until the second time I watched it.

“I wanted to make the film as accessible as possible,” Whiteout explained. “I didn’t want swearing to be a distraction or a factor why certain people wouldn’t watch the film. It doesn’t need to be there.”

He’s right. The film works just fine without f-bombs, scatological curses – or prudish “Oh, fudge!” substitutes.

Once I overcame my preconceived Hollywood cynicism and religious prejudice, I began to see that “Space Waves” is a pretty good flick.

To be honest, it’s not a great film, but when you consider it was made entirely by film students on a $50,000 budget, it is a remarkable first film for this young writer-director. I’ve seen worse multi-million-dollar films with name actors.

“Space Waves” is a genuinely funny, dramatic, and romantic coming-of-age story of best friends Joey and Marvin; Marvin’s neglected girlfriend Sawyer Fox (well-played by Andie Mueller); and the hilarious, scene-stealing Duke Skylander (Tyson Pestner).

The film is available to rent or buy on iTunes, Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube Movies.

As of Aug. 11, the film has a very respectable rating of 8.8 out of 10 on Internet Movie Database (IMDb.com). “That rating might go down a bit,” Whiteout conceded, “but hey, if you go on there, give us a high rating or give us a review. That would help us a lot.”

