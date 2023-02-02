The Center for the Arts is pleased to welcome Larkin Poe to the Marisa Funk Theater on February 7. Georgia-bred multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell fortify their storytelling with a blues-heavy sound that hits right in the heart, at turns stormy and sorrowful and wildly exhilarating. Megan and Rebecca’s careers in music began over a decade and a half ago, playing with their older sister Jessica as the Lovell Sisters. The group disbanded in late 2009 and the following year Larkin Poe rose from the musical embers. Over the course of five studio albums, they’ve taken in blues, Americana, classic rock n roll, and everything in between, including starting their own label and self-producing their own albums.

The latest full-length from Larkin Poe, Blood Harmony is a whole-hearted invitation into a world they know intimately, a Southern landscape so precisely conjured you can feel the sticky humidity of the warm summer air. Rooted in the potent musicality the Nashville-based duo has brought to such widely lauded work as 2018’s Venom & Faith (a GRAMMY® Award nominee for Best Contemporary Blues Album), Blood Harmony affirms Larkin Poe as an essential force in shaping the identity of Southern rock-and-roll, breathing new energy into the genre with both forward-thinking perspective and a decidedly feminine strength.