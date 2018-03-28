Southern hospitality: First benefit event for KARE Crisis Nursery

INFO: Call KARE at 530-265-0693 for more information

For the very first time KARE Crisis Nursery is ready to present their Jambalaya and Jazz night from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the beautiful Foothills Event Center.

There will be fabulous food with a New Orleans flair, live and silent auctions, and the Wheel of Fun.

Keeping with the southern theme, dinner will be followed by a jazz show with a great line up. Performers include Ludi Hinrichs, George Cutter and Friends, youth jazz duo "The Headliners," and the magnificent voices of Cassidy Joy and Karen Woerner.

The night is topped of by a flamboyant dance piece by Heather's Cabaret Dolls.

The MC for the night is Howard Levine, and Paul Matson is the auctioneer.

All the proceeds will benefit the KARE Crisis Nursery, which provides emergency and respite care for young children whose families find themselves in difficult circumstances.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Nevada City S.P.D., TheBookseller, online at Eventbrite.com, or by calling KARE at 530-265-0693.