South Yuba Club to welcome world-renowned rock climber

South Yuba Club will welcome world-renowned rock climber Hans Florine for an evening showcasing the film “Speed Climbing Yosemite’s El Capitan,” as well as stories of Hans adventures and an opportunity for questions and answers.

Provided photo

South Yuba Club will welcome world-renowned rock climber Hans Florine for an evening showcasing the film “Speed Climbing Yosemite’s El Capitan,” as well as stories of Hans adventures and an opportunity for questions and answers.

Hans Florine is a world-famous, 57-year-old rock climber and adventure athlete who has climbed The Nose in Yosemite one hundred and eleven times (the record), has held the speed record on the route eight times over the past thirty years, and has won three Gold Medals at the X-Games.

South Yuba Club invites the public to join in on this fun community event. Tickets are $10 at the door, with proceeds to benefit DHT Challenge, and include a drink voucher of local brew. A taco truck will be on site for the event.

The event is happening Wednesday, May 26, at 7 p.m. To attend this event, please plan to arrive early to purchase your ticket at the show. For more information, call Mike at South Yuba Club at 530-272-7676. South Yuba Club is located at 130 W. Berryhill Dr., in Grass Valley. More info online at http://www.southyubaclub.com .