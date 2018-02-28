Sound & Light Immersion

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday (arrive at least 30 minutes early to settle in and be ready)

If vibrational match is truly the law of attraction, The Rayos, Elena and Saul, George Holden and Miyu Tamamura all feel that they have been brought together for a reason. The thread that weaves through the four of them is the passion and love for creating an opportunity and space for healing.

"Since the day we met, the process of creating the sound and light immersion has been not only effortless and natural," said Tamamura, "but deeply inspiring to each other, finding ourselves a like minded and hearted tribe, sharing the same vision and having the same yearning to create an experience to touch our true essence."

They enjoy collaborating and working together in a relaxed fashion to create an original and true sound of their calling. "Vibrational healing is the future medicine," they agree and they are interested in creating a positive palladium shift of "performer and performed" to a mutual experience and co-creation of the whole experience by everyone in the space, experiencing the power of "we" versus "me."

"Nothing is left out," Tamamura said. "What we are, who we are, what we are doing are all part of the sound and light immersion. If we are truly interested in creating a wholesome experience, we must be in it with our whole self, what we are creating and what is created are one, the audience and we are one, sound and light are creating that bridge and the vehicle to experience the oneness that we truly are."

Deep resonating sound created by Tamamura and her orchestra of Alchemy Crystal Singing Bowls is pure vibrational healing, experienced as a shower of prayers directly in the heart of one's soul. Her commitment to transformation and healing is the very energy that plays her crystal singing bowls, returning us to the silence within.

The Rayos

Lifelong musical artists Saul and Elena Rayo are both accomplished songwriters in their own right. Together they bring their open love for each other and their individual artistic talents to what is far more than a musical experience for their audiences.

Saul's deep awareness and diverse love of sound instrumentation is reflected in his guitar, drum and Tibetan Gong playing. Elena's voice, violin and keyboards and her training as a Medical Qi Gong Practitioner bring a potent energy into the Sound & Light Immersion experience.

One of San Francisco's light show pioneers, George Holden, will be on board bathing the environment with a live Liquid Show & Live Cinema projection.

Holden has produced light shows with Abecrombe Lights throughout the '60s through the present for such acts as the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Starship, Van Morrison, Sly and the Family Stone, Carlos Santana and continues to this day exploring new possibilities with the Sound & Light Immersion experience.

Vibrational healing

The concept of healing through sound, music and light, Nada Yoga, has been around for 70,000 years.

Nada Yoga comes from an ancient Sanskrit Indian metaphysical system. The system's theoretical and practical aspects are based on the premise that the entire cosmos and all that exists in the cosmos, including human beings, consists of sound vibrations, called Nada.

This concept holds that it is the sound energy in motion rather than of matter and particles which form the building blocks of the cosmos.

Sound & Light Immersion is based on this concept, using sound and light as a powerful tool for vibrational healing, creating an opportunity to harmonize our energy body and to expand our consciousness.

Tamamura, The Rayos and Holden together have created a unique and original sound with light that awakens each chakra, calling forth the direct experience of what we really are — pure energy and vibrational life force.

When entering the Sound & Light Immersion chamber, it is best to relax, sit or lie down comfortably, focusing on your breath with eyes closed, as pure vibrational healing cleanses and revitalizes the mind, heart and body.

For more information visit http://www.AncientWaveVibe.com.