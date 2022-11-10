Soul-blues rockers Tommy Castro & the Painkillers to perform in Grass Valley

Pure, funky, old-school gritty soul, Tommy Castro is one of the brightest stars in the blues-soul genre.

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers perform at the Marisa Funk Theater on November 16, with local opener Banner Mountain Blues Review. Pure, funky, old-school gritty soul, Tommy Castro is one of the brightest stars in the blues-soul genre. Throughout his long, constantly evolving career, guitarist, and singer-songwriter Tommy Castro has always remained true to himself while exploring, growing, and creating new music, taking his thousands of devoted fans right along with him.

His relentless road-dog approach — gig after gig, night after night — has won him loyal, lifelong fans everywhere he plays. The road has always been Castro’s home away from home. He’ll instantly ignite a crowd, turn them into loyal fans and then keep those fans coming back for more. He has traveled hundreds of thousands of miles and performed thousands of gigs, leading his bands at clubs, concert halls, and festivals all over the world.

Born in San Jose, California in 1955, Tommy Castro first picked up a guitar at age 10. He fell under the spell of Elvin Bishop, Taj Mahal, Mike Bloomfield, and other blues artists of the day. Tommy started to create his own personal sound and style by mixing the blues, rock n’ roll, and soul music he heard blasting from lowriders in his neighborhood. He honed his guitar skills and intense, gritty vocals, learning how to capture an audience as he performed on San Francisco’s highly competitive club scene. As his reputation spread, Tommy played in various Bay Area bands, soon making a name for himself as a hotter-than-hot live artist bursting at the seams with talent. After a series of successful releases on the Blind Pig, Telarc and 33rd Street labels, Tommy Castro joined Alligator Records in 2009. His label debut, Hard Believer, was released to massive popular and critical acclaim. With the album, Castro won four of his six career Blues Music Awards, including the coveted B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year Award (the very highest award a blues performer can receive).

Since his solo debut in 1994, he’s made 16 albums while staying authentic, and true to himself and his art, never making the same album twice. His latest, A Bluesman Came to Town, is a roots music odyssey composed with Grammy award-winning producer Tom Hambridge, where Tommy tells a timeless story of a young man working on his family farm who gets bitten by the blues bug. Throughout the decades, Tommy is still able to keep things fresh and interesting, and regarding the new album, Castro says, “A Bluesman Came To Town isn’t a story about me. It’s pulled from some of my friends and my experiences though. I’ve seen first-hand for a lot of years what it’s like out there on the road.”

