Songwriters Showcase: An eclectic evening of live music at the Open Book in Grass Valley

TICKETS: Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door and in advance at tinyurl.com/showgv

Three very talented and uniquely different local songwriters — Phil Missimore, Jonny Mac, and Michael Powers — will be in performance at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Open Book at 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley, showcasing musical styles from folk to blues and beyond. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door and in advance at tinyurl.com/showgv. Light refreshment will be available. Additional information is available by calling 530-273-4002.

A multi-instrumentalist musician, singer and songwriter, Los Angeles-born Phil Missimore has performed with multiple musicians since moving to Nevada County in 2010 from the Bay Area. He has played guitar and/or bass locally with West Coast Juice, 3 o'Clock Reverb, Springfield Again, the 60's Band, Sour Mash Symphony and has performed in musical tributes to Linda Ronstadt and the Carpenters.

He is currently providing guitar accompaniment and background vocals to the duo of Karen Woerner and Cassidy Joy. A self-described "child of the '60s," Missimore writes songs that range from romance and relationships to commentary about the world we live in today.

"Melody, harmonies, chord structure and movement — those never go out of style," he said. "I totally enjoy the focus of much of today's music on groove and beats, but song hooks remain song hooks, no matter what era you come from."

Jonny Mac calls his music "Fringe Folk": no-gloss folk songs rooted roots, rock and artful pop. In addition to writing songs, he operates the art-house Sane Lunatic Productions. He was recently a featured performer at the recent Tom Petty tribute show at the ol' Republic Brewery.

Prior to moving to Grass Valley, he hosted a bi-monthly showcase for singer-songwriters in San Francisco. He's a member of psych-rock collective Far Corners. He has scored and acted in several theater and film productions. Mac's involvement in creative music scenes across the West and nationally dates back over two decades. His latest official album is called "21st Century Slavery."

Recommended Stories For You

Michael Powers is a singer/songwriter and musician (violin, guitar, vocals, and keys) who was born and raised in Berkeley and then in Nevada City. Powers can truthfully say he's closest to being a true Nevada County native among the three songwriters in the show.

Having lived in Los Angeles for much of his musical career, Powers was credited with several music contracts in video, movie and production deals with renowned Westlake Studios in 1989. Out of that came recordings for an album produced by the studio.

After returning to Nevada City to raise a family and build his home, he continued to write and record, and performed live with several bands that he formed.