Live From Laurel Canyon - Publicity Images - 2017

Live from Laurel Canyon performs Friday at the Auburn State Theatre.

 Provided photo

On Stage at the State presents Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock, Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Auburn State Theatre.

A retrospective of music and stories of some of the most influential artists who lived in Laurel Canyon between 1965 and 1975 including The Byrds; Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; James Taylor, Carole King; Joni Mitchell; Jackson Browne; Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles – performed by some of the finest singers and musicians in the country.