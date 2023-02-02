On Stage at the State presents Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock, Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Auburn State Theatre.
A retrospective of music and stories of some of the most influential artists who lived in Laurel Canyon between 1965 and 1975 including The Byrds; Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; James Taylor, Carole King; Joni Mitchell; Jackson Browne; Linda Ronstadt and the Eagles – performed by some of the finest singers and musicians in the country.
Similar to other legendary rock and roll neighborhoods of the same era, like Haight Ashbury or Greenwich Village, LA’s Laurel Canyon was a community of artists who would forever change the look, sound and attitude of American pop music.
Live from Laurel Canyon not only performs the music you love, but also shares the stories that inspired them. Join Live from Laurel Canyon for a journey through a special time in American pop music.
This event is sponsored by Dean Prigmore and Patrice Taylor.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock WHEN: Friday, February 3, 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA MORE INFO: Reserved Seating: $45 + $6 fees; AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156