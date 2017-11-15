Songs & stories from Jeffrey Wanzer Dupra at the Open Book in Grass Valley

TICKETS: Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at tinyurl.com/gvjeffrey .

Writer and artist Jeffrey Wanzer Dupra will be performing songs and stories new and old at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Open Book.

Dupra, originally from upstate New York, has performed throughout the United States and abroad.

His songs convey themes such as family, hard work, the everyday, love, fear, hope, violence, nature, and holding it all together and finding a way to make it work.

"My goal as a songwriter is always to touch upon the relevancy, intimacy, strength and vulnerability of our shared experiences," Dupra said. "I truly believe that we — as in all humans — are more alike than we know, and that some of the greatest keys to understanding and ultimate acceptance of our life, our nature, and the mysteries of being reside in our inherent, and often unpracticed ability to share our stories with one another."

You can find Jeff's music at jeffreydupra.bandcamp.com

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at tinyurl.com/gvjeffrey.