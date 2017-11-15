 Songs & stories from Jeffrey Wanzer Dupra at the Open Book in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Songs & stories from Jeffrey Wanzer Dupra at the Open Book in Grass Valley

Submitted to Prospector
Submitted photo to Prospector |

Jeffrey Wanzer Dupra hails from upstate New York and has performed all across the country and abroad. His body of work covers several themes like family, hard work, love, fear, hope, and the everyday.

Writer and artist Jeffrey Wanzer Dupra will be performing songs and stories new and old at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Open Book.

"My goal as a songwriter is always to touch upon the relevancy, intimacy, strength and vulnerability of our shared experiences," Dupra said. "I truly believe that we — as in all humans — are more alike than we know, and that some of the greatest keys to understanding and ultimate acceptance of our life, our nature, and the mysteries of being reside in our inherent, and often unpracticed ability to share our stories with one another."

You can find Jeff's music at jeffreydupra.bandcamp.com

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door and at tinyurl.com/gvjeffrey.

KNOW & GO

WHAT: Songs and stories from Jeffrey Wanzer Dupra

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: The Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley.

