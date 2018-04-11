Songs of truth: Rita Hosking debuts her new CD at Odd Fellows Lodge in Nevada City

Rita Hosking brings her trio to Nevada City's historic Odd Fellows Lodge to debut her latest CD, "For Real" on Friday. Her eighth release, "For Real" includes new songs and familiar themes.

"For me, songs are about truth," Hosking said. "It feels good to sing it, it feels good to give it a home. I am alarmed by the frightening war on documented facts and sound data, so this record got the name, "For Real." Along those lines, one of the songs, called 'Maybe Elvis,' toys with the idea of what is real, and the dangers of our vulnerability to Facebook memes and other propaganda. I aspire to give my truest self in music, and am rewarded with audiences who in turn share their true selves with me. As the last song on the album says, there are good people wherever you go."

Her recordings have been praised by Maverick Magazine as having "more authenticity and integrity than you can shake a stick at." With her stories in song and soul-stirring, country-folk voice, Hosking partners with Sean Feder on sparkling dobro and banjo, and Bill Dakin on upright bass, to deliver what Acoustic Magazine calls "timeless, unhurried elegance."

Honors include winner of the 2008 Dave Carter Memorial Songwriting Contest at the Sisters Folk Festival, finalist in the 2009 Telluride Music Festival Troubadour Contest, and honors in the International Songwriting Contest and West Coast Songwriters' Association.

"This California girl comes by her mountain music sensibility with true authenticity, with original songs deeply rooted in her family's frontier experience," wrote Dan Ruby from FestivalPreview.com, and Hosking's fans call her "the real deal."

A descendant of Cornish miners who sang in the mines, Hosking grew up with deep regard for folk music and the power of the voice.

While working to support herself, she earned a B.A. in Religious Studies with a minor in Cultural Anthropology from the University of California, Davis.

She then earned a California Teaching Credential in Social Studies from Sacramento State University, and honed her storytelling and organizational skills with over ten years of eighth grade U.S. History students.

While music always remained an interest, Hosking gained perspective into the universal human psyche from an intellectual standpoint that would later be integrated with her own story.

The music she produces today is an amalgamation of her university studies, teaching experience, motherhood, and the humanity that has moved her since her childhood in the hard-hitting mountains of Northeastern California.

In returning to her early love of singing and songwriting, she found a natural and accessible way to share this embracing of spirit.