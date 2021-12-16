‘Songs of the Season’ featuring Tamara Fouyer to play Miners Foundry Stone Hall

Miners Foundry is pleased to welcome local vocalist Tamara Fouyer, accompanied by pianist Alan Feeney, Dec. 17 in the Foundry’s Stone Hall. The performance is being dubbed ‘Songs of the Season.’

The concert will find Fouyer and Feeney performing a plethora of holiday favorites to an audience seated Cabaret-style, at tables of two or four. The Hall itself is an intimate venue and will be regaled in the trimmings of the season.

Fouyer has been singing and performing music for most of her life. As a child she studied classical voice and piano which helped inspire her as she developed a love for Broadway, opera, and jazz. Fouyer is a mother and lives in Grass Valley with her husband.

Likewise, Feeney has been performing for decades and studied at Northwestern University as well as the renowned Berklee College of Music. He has performed with a number of local jazz and pop bands.

“We’ve been branching out of the typical ‘40s [and playing] lots of different genres—it’s more eclectic,” said Fouyer. “I’ve brought on [performers] who play acoustic bass, slide guitar, and saxophone on some of the songs.”

Fouyer said the performance will be heartwarming, recalling winter memories of years gone by. “I put together a program to get people in the mood for the holidays; more of an intimate evening of music and a more intimate style concert. It’s sentimental, it’s got a lot of emotion.”

Miners Foundry reminds guests that safety is of the utmost importance, and the venue will be requiring guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID or provide a negative test taken within 72 hours. Please see the Foundry’s website for updated protocols.

For tickets and general information please visit minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

KNOW & GO WHAT: Songs of the Season featuring Tamara Fouyer WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City WHEN: Friday, Dec. 17. Doors 6 p.m. Show 7 p.m. MORE INFO: minersfoundry.org or call 530-265-5040 TICKETS: Cabaret-style seating. Table of two $60. Table of four $120