Songs of love: Tamara Fouyer in concert at Off Broadstreet

Off Broadstreet is ready to present a very special evening with jazz vocalist Tamara Fouyer, who has appeared locally at various venues with Cabernet Duo and with jazz pianist Joe Hammel and his Big Band the Swingtime Jazz Combo.

Having recently presented a sold-out performance at the Miners Foundry, Fouyer is confident that Nevada County will crave another trip back in time to the classy Big Band era. She has chosen a repertoire of songs of love from the 1930s through the 1960s.

The haunting clarity of tone in her voice and an emotional connection to the lyrics suits the American Standard genre and delivers an authentic rendition of unforgettable tunes such as "Bye Bye Blackbird," "Sentimental Journey" and "Tenderly."

Fluent in the Romance languages, Fouyer will include songs with an international flair, including "Dream Little Dream (in French)", "La Vie en Rose" and "Besame Mucho." She also plans to include in her program a special guest crooner, Rick Tracewell, for some fun Sinatra duets. Tracewell is a self-described "old-style crooner with a rock & roll problem."

Providing keyboard accompaniment for the evening is talented local jazz pianist Alan Feeney. If you love the music of "The Greatest Generation," you won't want to miss this very special evening with Tamara Fouyer.

Since seating is limited, it's recommended to call early for reservations.

Recommended Stories For You

"Tamara moved my heart, made me cry, and made me smile throughout her performance." — Howard Levine.

"Tamara is another home-grown professional with a beautiful voice that never disappoints." — Maudie Walker.

"Smooth and melodic, Tamara Fouyer effortlessly delivers up-tempo jazz and cabaret favorites." — Kat Kress, Miners Foundry coordinator.

Pre-show entertainment is provided by Chris Crockett beginning one hour before show time for all performances. For further information or for show reservations, please call Off Broadstreet at 530-265-8686 or 530-478-1213 or visit the website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com.