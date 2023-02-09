For many folks, Valentine’s Day means buying roses for your loved one and then taking her or him out to a fancy dinner. The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center celebrates a little differently each year with the Valentine Erotique performance. An annual classic, this erotic extravaganza returns on Saturday, February 11, at 6 p.m., with a brand-new array of poetry, stand-up comedy, sexy skits, brazen burlesque, a chocolate desserts competition, love raffle, and other sensuous entertainment.

Sometimes sexy, sometimes hilarious, but always entertaining, Thoi year’s burlesque line-up include performers Guy Vigor, Mantastic, Gizmo, Laughrodite, Tinder Fox, Mystie Rawtica, Eriel Om, Cherisha Heart, Jessica Will, Chester Pumpernickel, Queen Canela Cream and Jessica Joy Presents.

Source: North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center