For many folks, Valentine’s Day means buying roses for your loved one and then taking her or him out to a fancy dinner. The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center celebrates a little differently each year with the Valentine Erotique performance. An annual classic, this erotic extravaganza returns on Saturday, February 11, at 6 p.m., with a brand-new array of poetry, stand-up comedy, sexy skits, brazen burlesque, a chocolate desserts competition, love raffle, and other sensuous entertainment.
Sometimes sexy, sometimes hilarious, but always entertaining, Thoi year’s burlesque line-up include performers Guy Vigor, Mantastic, Gizmo, Laughrodite, Tinder Fox, Mystie Rawtica, Eriel Om, Cherisha Heart, Jessica Will, Chester Pumpernickel, Queen Canela Cream and Jessica Joy Presents.
Returning favorites Bill Gainer, Christopher Harbour, and Michelle Cox Margulies will be will be joining radio personality/ musician Meri St. Mary in stimulating your senses with provocative poetry.
Bo the whiskey Yogi and Casey Burke will have you laughing until your sides split with their separate and unique stand up acts.
Performer/actor Cosmo Merryweather be the emcee of this exotically entertaining evening of sexy shenanigans and amatory adventure.
Any attendee may enter the chocolate dessert contest. During intermission, the winners will be announced with prizes awarded for several categories, such as most decadent and creamiest and dreamiest. All desserts will then be made available for the audience to indulge.
At 6 p.m., the doors will open for viewing the Erotic Art Show. This show is an opportunity for local artists to display works that may not be shown in the standard venue. Much of the work will be for sale to public. Due to the adult content of this performance and art show, viewer discretion is advised.
Located just 20 miles from downtown Nevada City on the San Juan Ridge, at 17894 Tyler Foote Road, the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center draws visitors from all over the region. Popular annual events include Valentine Erotique, the Autumn Shindig, and the nationally renowned Sierra Storytelling Festival. A calendar of events can be found on the center’s website: northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org.
KNOW & GO WHAT: Valentine Erotique WHEN: Saturday, February 11. Doors open at 6 p.m. Main Attraction begins at 7 p.m. WHERE: The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, 17894 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City TICKETS: $22 advanced/member $25 door. Tickets available at Mother Truckers, and online at http://www.northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org MORE INFO: Call 265-2826 or email schoolhouse@ncscc.us {related_content_uuid}cb16404b-4a97-4afb-9301-f5fe4b026f74{/related_content_uuid}
Source: North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center