Something to talk about: The Center launches new weekly series, ’In Conversation With’

In keeping with the mission of bringing art and culture to the community, The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley has launched an interactive, informative and fun series, “In Conversation With.”

Provided photo

WHO: The Center for the Arts WHAT: In Conversation With WHEN: Sundays at 4 p.m. WHERE: Online via Zoom WEBSITE: http://www.thecenterforthearts.org ADMISSION: $10 per episode, free for Members INFO: Visit thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384

The Center for the Arts new series In Conversation With launched this past Sunday featuring President and Founder of the California College of Ayurveda in Nevada City, Dr. Marc Halpern.

Provided photo

The next conversation, happening Jan. 10, will feature Jessica Flanagan, a nutritionist who will be talking about gut nutrition and probiotics.

Provided photo

On Sunday, Jan. 17, Ryan Murray of Music in the Mountains will lead a conversation around the many benefits of music.

Provided photo

On Sunday, Jan. 24, the conversation will feature Hank Meals, who is a local legend — hiker, photographer, researcher and trail guide.

Provided photo

In keeping with the mission of bringing art and culture to the community, The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley has launched an interactive, informative and fun series, “In Conversation With.” Marketing Manager Melissa Clark said the pandemic has required a bit of creativity and learning on the part of the organization, but they continue to move forward.

“We’ve made it a point to remain committed to our mission to bring arts and culture to this community, and it has been a real challenge, but we have learned a lot and we have pivoted a few times,” said Clark.

Utilizing their newly-built broadcasting room, the organization has presented live shows, has worked with other nonprofits to broadcast events, and is working to continue to present artists in a safe format.

Clark said it has been well received. “People really appreciate having this content, having this connection to local artists, traveling artists, and even with our visual arts – though we have been able to keep the gallery open, we recognize not everyone wants to come out or can come out — so we have begun offering virtual tours of the gallery and online Q&A’s with the artists, so this is really just another step for us to keep the community connected, stay connected with our community, with our members, and really stay true to our mission of delivering arts, culture and educational experiences.”

The “In Conversation With” series will run weekly. Alternating topics will be on food, nature, art and lifestyle, as well as some youth arts. The plan is to alternate these themes each week and run the series throughout the year.

Jacob Freydont-Attie, a writer, filmmaker and graphic designer who grew up in rural Nevada County, will be the weekly host each Sunday at 4 p.m. on Zoom. The $10 ticket price includes all fees.

Clark said this is another area where it is beneficial to be a member of the Center. “Our members have been amazing to stick with us through this very challenging time and we really wanted to have another benefit to them, so while most of our online content this year will be for a fee to the public, this series will be free to members.” Members will also have access to replay past recorded episodes from the newly assembled member’s library.

The series, which just launched this past Sunday featuring President and Founder of the California College of Ayurveda in Nevada City, Dr. Marc Halpern, will continue Jan. 10 with Jessica Flanagan, a nutritionist who will be talking about gut nutrition, and pro-biotics.

The following week, host Freydont-Attie will lead Ryan Murray of Music in the Mountains through a conversation around the benefits of classical music and choral singing. Clark said, “Again, in this challenging time, looking for things that can lift us up and help us grow, that is really going to be a consistent theme, throughout the series.”

Clark added Music in the Mountains is the company in residence at the Center for the Arts. “We were planning on offering them workshop space, theater space, all these different things throughout 2020 to help them connect to their audience and we have been able to do that, we have helped them with a few broadcasts. We have a lot of amazing Community Partners, so this is also an opportunity for us to help showcase them and build awareness.”

On Sunday, Jan. 24, “In Conversation With” will feature Hank Meals who is a local legend — hiker, photographer, researcher and trail guide. Clark said, “He has a wealth of knowledge about the history and culture of the Yuba River area and Sierra Nevadas. He’ll be talking about winter trails.”

Clark emphasized people will be encouraged to participate in the conversations. “This is not a Ted talk. This is an introduction to a local expert and then a very interactive and inclusive conversation with the host, with the featured guest, and hopefully with all the participants. We welcome questions and really want people to be engaged in this.”

On Feb. 7, Daniel Batchelor of Elevation 2477 will be talking “Cannabis101” which will discuss the different types and benefits of the plant. The following week, Patrick Storm of Lemon Tree Agency will be helping artists market themselves.

“We’ve got an amazing artist community here and one of the ways we are able to help local artists is by helping them promote their work, when they are in the gallery, when they are performing,” said Clark. “Patrick will talk about how artists can market themselves as well.”

Clark said the calendar will continue to grow as they add more episodes. The intention is to continue the talks throughout the year with the main categories of food, art, nature and lifestyle alternating each week, every month.

“It’s a way to get together. You will see other community members in addition to the host and the speaker. That is really important to us.” The Center also has a new art exhibit opening with limited hours and reservations accepted in the Granucci Gallery to enjoy the paintings of Marie Wolfe through Feb. 12.

Becoming a member of the Center supports these programs with the added benefit of a lot of free programming in 2021.

“We are so fortunate in Nevada County,“ said Clark. ”There is this wealth of very diverse knowledge so it is really exciting that we can help showcase local talent and create opportunity to connect and learn from each other. It’s a really sweet thing to be able to do in this time.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@ gmail.com.