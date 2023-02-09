Parents looking for something fun to do with their young ones, need look no further than to The Center for the Arts this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the performing arts venue once again offers free activities for our community with “Family Fun Day.”

Offering free entertainment for the community is part of the core values of the Center for the Arts, Education & Outreach Coordinator Athena Aronow said.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com