Parents looking for something fun to do with their young ones, need look no further than to The Center for the Arts this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the performing arts venue once again offers free activities for our community with “Family Fun Day.”
Offering free entertainment for the community is part of the core values of the Center for the Arts, Education & Outreach Coordinator Athena Aronow said.
“These free events are geared towards families and introduce many young children in our community to their first ever arts experience,” Aronow said. “We offer healthy, art-based activities and fun educational entertainment such as face painting, crafts, and a balloon artist and other fun entertainment.”
Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, patrons can enjoy stage entertainment by The Dream Top, who will be performing at the Center for the Arts for the first time.
“She does circus arts,” Aronow said. “She brings what she calls extreme laughter puppets with superpowers and magic. She does ventriloquism, lots of audio effects and her own original, creative magic. We don’t know exactly what she is going to bring but expect something super entertaining, with a little mix of magic and performing arts.”
Also on the bill is the ever-popular Air Aligned.
“Our very loyal, air aligned ariel performers will be doing a set also,” Aronow said. The aerialists combine dance with music, using hanging silks to create a thrilling performance.
Magician Bill Hutcheon will be onsite offering close up magic as well.
“He’ll be doing little tricks for the kids between stage acts and will be doing magic tricks on stage as well,” Aronow said.
The stage will rotate with two sets of performances by The Dream Top and Hutcheon so families can come any time and catch the entertainment, Aronow said.
In addition to the entertainment taking place on stage, there will be booths set up for face painting by Lucy Galbraith, balloon artist Timothy Roberts will bend and twist latex into myriad creations and there will be arts and crafts tables for some hands-on projects with Nancy Shaefer. The Grass Valley Library is expected to be set up as well.
While most activities are geared towards grade schoolers, the level of entertainment appeals to adults as well.
“I’d say it’s geared to about age 10,” Aronow said. “They might age out of some of the crafts but not necessarily. We have plenty of kids that come that are tweens and stuff like that, but age zero to ten will have a great time. To be honest, it is entertaining for the parents and grandparents as well, so I’d say really something for the whole family.”
Concessions will be available for purchase.
The Center for the Arts strives to offer free Family Fun Days several times each year as a way to introduce community members to the center, according to Aronow.
“We want to be able to offer, at least a couple of times a year, a free event to anyone in our community, despite economic disadvantage or prohibitive tickets,” Aronow said. “That serves the community. It helps to enhance and develop a long-lasting relationship with the arts and the performing arts. We feel it’s a very inclusive event. It’s a great opportunity for community artists and educators to come together to perform for families and convey a passion for the visual and performing arts.”
While this particular offering does not having the backing of a sponsor, the center is producing the day out of pocket in an effort to continue to introduce the arts to community members who might not otherwise be able to partake due to financial restrictions.
Children’s programming is an important part of how the Center for the Arts wants to impact the community, according to the center. The MainStage Playmakers at the Center is another program geared toward youth. Replacing the now defunct PAG, Paulette Gilbert leads children age 7-15 (though this may vary slightly based on the play) through the process of audition, rehearsal, costumes, production and performance. The theatre program was made possible through a generous start up donation from Event Helper. The company has a goal of three live productions each year. “The Reluctant Dragon,” adapted by Kathryn Shultz Miller, plays March 24-26 in the Marisa Funk Theatre.
Historically, the free family fun events bring several hundred people throughout the day.
“We really hope that the community will come out and experience these top notch perfumers and entertainers,” Aronow said. “Come and have a good little Saturday with us.”
On the Cover “These free events are geared towards families and introduce many young children in our community to their first ever arts experience,” Education & Outreach Coordinator Athena Aronow said. {related_content_uuid}fb5a19f0-2d2d-42cd-ac8c-24c2bf3c52f0{/related_content_uuid}