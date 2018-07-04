Something for everyone: Summer Nights celebrate local art and music

This July during the popular Summer Nights in Nevada City, the Miners Foundry and KVMR will present the Spring Street Stage, featuring live local music from emerging artists and local favorites.

The annual Summer Nights in Nevada City celebration is an outdoor festival of art and music, held three Wednesday evenings, July 11, 18, and 25, in the colorful Northern Sierra foothills town.

During Summer Nights, Nevada City's landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and filled with arts, crafts, classic cars, food, drink and music. Leading Sierra foothills musicians perform on outdoor stages throughout the downtown area. Hours are 6-9:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.

"We were looking for an event that would be a good way to strengthen the already strong relationship between KVMR and the Foundry," explains Gretchen Bond, executive director of the Miners Foundry.

This year's line up includes a diverse range of bands and musical genres. On July 11, the Spring Street Stage will showcase alternative rock trio Park Street Riot, featuring Marielle Walker, Ryan Sheridan and Alex Scribner. Followed by psychedelic metal band Aequorea on July 18, that includes local musicians Clay Powers, Falon Stoval, Jim Williams, and Jon Iorns. And on July 25, World Beatnix performing traditional rhythms from around the world including Africa, Brazil, Egypt and the Caribbean, round out the lineup.

"With so many talented local musicians, Summer Nights is a great opportunity to highlight them and bring people to our side of town to listen to great music, socialize and get a chance to visit our neighboring businesses," said Bond.

Located just one block off of Nevada City's main thoroughfare, Spring Street is home to KVMR, the Miners Foundry and boutique shops and restaurants such as Sushi N The Raw, Foxhound Espresso & Coffee Broaster, Nevada City Winery, Grateful Ink Tattooing, and Mountain Pastimes.

Source: Music in the Mountains.